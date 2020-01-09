Subscribe

Bald eagle lays egg in Southern California nest watched via live feed

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 9, 2020, 2:27PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BIG BEAR LAKE — A bald eagle in Southern California has laid an egg in a nest watched by nature lovers via an online live feed.

The egg appeared Wednesday evening in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles.

The mother nestled over the egg Thursday as a chilly wind blew through the San Bernardino National Forest. Another egg is expected in the next few days.

The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley. The feed includes comments from people watching the nest.

The chicks are expected to hatch in about a month.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine