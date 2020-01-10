Vehicle access restricted at former Sonoma Developmental Center

The California Department of Developmental Services is restricting vehicle access to state property at the former Sonoma Developmental Center in Eldridge, a move aimed at reducing trespassing.

State officials said the property continues to be accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists in non-prohibited areas. Vehicles will not have access to peripheral areas along Holt, Wilson, Harney, and Railroad roads, officials said.

Roads will be cordoned off using pole gates, but pedestrians and cyclists will continue to have access. Vehicles entering closed areas will be considered trespassing, the state said.

Officials said there are areas of the campus that remain completely closed to the public, including both reservoirs and areas affected by the recent fires. This includes the farm area, Sunrise Industries and all vacant buildings and parking lots.

The center, one of the oldest state-run developmental centers in California, was closed in late 2018. State and county officials have been working with local residents and organizations on a reuse plan for the property.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.