Hoaxers use Australia wildfires to spread misinformation, sometimes for profit

In a striking video shared more than a million times on Twitter, a woman in a flowing white dress is wrapped in a long embrace with a kangaroo. "Kangaroo can't stop hugging the volunteer who saved her life," wrote the unidentified user who shared it.

To many, the implication was clear: The woman, who one observer noted was "LITERALLY dressed like an angel too," had rescued the grateful creature from the fires ravaging Australia.

Except that's not at all what the video showed. As the woman featured in the video, InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, has repeatedly tried to clarify, it was taken at an animal sanctuary last month. There were no fires there. And Brown didn't save the kangaroo's life.

To her frustration, the person who lifted the clip (which was recorded by Tahnee Passmore-Barns of the Kangaroo Sanctuary) didn't just misrepresent it. The person, @roastedrants, also tried to profit from it, linking to websites hawking phone cases and jewelry.

"There's worse things than a meme being shared of showing affection to an animal - I'm not going to criticize that - but it's the ignorant and mercenary way things are sold off the back of it that offends me," Brown wrote in a message to The Washington Post, "and from the look of it, others too."

Welcome to disasters in the digital age.

Every time a major incident rocks the news, hoaxers try to make stolen, misleading or all-out fake images go viral. They often succeed, as social media users amplify evocative but dubious content in the stampede for information. In fact, the same fake picture of a shark swimming on a street has gone viral during at least four hurricanes - Florence, Harvey, Matthew and Sandy. It will inevitably go viral in the next one.

Amid the devastating wildfires sweeping Australia, which have killed at least 27 people and impacted an estimated 1 billion animals, misinformation is once again spreading online.

"Unfortunately, this is not a picture from a movie or an upcoming music video clip, this is the actual reality in Australia," said the caption of an Instagram post showing a gas mask-wearing girl standing in front of a fire with a koala against her chest.

True, it wasn't from "a movie or an upcoming music video clip": it was from the Instagram account of an Australia-based photographer and artist whose work involves Photoshopping images of her children into fanciful scenes. A scroll through her posts shows a baby exploring the surface of the moon and a girl riding a bear through a desert. The photographer, Thu Pham-Moore, also explains her editing process in a series of Instagram stories.

After learning about the spread of the girl and koala image she'd created, she added a disclaimer to her original post.

"This post has now gone viral please make sure that you mention it is a photoshop edit (this is what my account is known for)," she wrote.

In another widely shared image, a strange-looking tiger seems to be on fire. "Huge wildfire in Australia has resulted in deaths of more than 480 milion animals," the Facebook account Mr. Fluffy PH wrote above the photo shared to its more than 900,000 followers.

"Pretty sure these are taxidermy," noted one user. But many others reacted with horror, calling the image "really sad" or "heartbreaking."

PolitiFact, a nonprofit that partners with Facebook to verify content, swooped in to declare the post "Mostly False." The tigers were indeed taxidermy, a fact checker wrote, noting that the picture depicts "a bonfire of confiscated taxidermy animals in Jakarta, Indonesia." Facebook subsequently added a notice to the original item, warning that it contained "Partly False Information."