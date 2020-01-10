Sonoma man faces 5 felony charges in connection with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

Sonoma County prosecutors on Thursday filed five felony charges, including rape of a minor, against the 49-year-old Sonoma man suspected of abducting at knifepoint and assaulting a 14-year-old girl who had been walking to school earlier this week and allegedly attempting to kidnap a second girl a short time later on her way to the same school.

In addition to the rape charge, Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez is facing charges of forcible oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration by a foreign object, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and attempted kidnapping with the intent to commit a lewd and lascivious act with a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds agreed Thursday during a hearing that Granado-Lopez should remain in county jail without bail. He is set to appear again in court Jan. 23.

On Tuesday morning, Granado-Lopez allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted the 14-year-old, while she was walking to Altimira Middle School. Soon after, he allegedly attempted to kidnap a second student, but the girl fought him off and escaped. Both victims gave authorities similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle, which allowed law enforcement to locate and arrest Granado-Lopez within a couple hours.

Granado-Lopez is also facing enhancements to the felony charges, including aggravated kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon.

