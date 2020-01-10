Subscribe

$83,000 in jewelry stolen from Bloomingdale's in Palo Alto

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 10, 2020, 7:53AM

PALO ALTO — Thieves smashed display cases at a San Francisco Bay Area Bloomingdale's and got away with $83,000 worth of jewelry, police said Thursday.

The masked crooks used rocks to break the glass doors of the store at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, then smashed the cases and fled with jewelry and watches, police said.

“These burglars wasted no time in getting in there,” police spokeswoman Janine De La Vega told SFGate. “They actually committed this burglary in a minute and 20 seconds.”

Police released video of the theft and said they were looking for two thieves and a getaway driver who fled in a 1990s white four-door BMW 3 series.

The same store was burglarized in 2015 when thieves drove a stolen sport utility vehicle through the glass doors and stole $125,000 worth of jewelry.

Three suspects were later arrested.

