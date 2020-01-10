Subscribe

Stanislaus County Coroner's Office seeks owner of abandoned urn of ashes found at cemetery

DEKE FARROW
THE MODESTO BEE
January 10, 2020, 10:47AM

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for someone to claim an ash-filled urn that was found recently at the Modesto Citizens Cemetery on Scenic Drive.

A groundskeeper making rounds at the cemetery, at 1001 Scenic, found the red metallic urn by a tree and not near any particular grave site, Deputy Brent Salyer said.

The urn has a purple ribbon tied around it, holding a silver metal cross, but nothing to identify the ashes of the Jane Doe or John Doe inside, the deputy said. It weighs about 10 pounds.

If no one claims the urn, it will go into storage, he said. To claim the urn, call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

