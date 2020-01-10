Subscribe

Woman charged after allegedly throwing blood at California lawmakers

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 10, 2020, 1:33PM
January 10, 2020

SACRAMENTO — A San Francisco Bay Area woman who opposes mandatory childhood vaccinations has been charged with two felonies over allegedly flinging a cup of menstrual blood at state senators last year.

The Sacramento County district attorney's office filed charges of assault on a public official and vandalism against Rebecca Dalelio, 43, on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday. She is a resident of Santa Cruz County.

Senators had just finished taking a vote Sept. 13 when Dalelio allegedly tossed the blood onto the floor of the Senate from the public gallery, saying: “That's for the dead babies.”

At least six state senators were hit by the cup or the blood and red splatters were visible on some desks and the carpeting. Tests showed the blood did not contain pathogens or infections.

Dalelio was arrested and released on bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Each charge carries a possible jail sentence of up to one year.

