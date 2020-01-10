Subscribe

KQED forum talks Joe Rodota Trail, homelessness with Sonoma County nonprofits, officials

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 10, 2020, 3:23PM
Sonoma County's homeless crisis was the focus of a KQED forum that aired Friday morning.

The forum featured PD reporter Tyler Silvy, County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, Homeless Action! co-founder Adrienne Lauby and Brenda Gilchrist, member of Citizens for Action Now!. Topics included the homeless encampment at Joe Rodota Trail, the resignation of the county's chief homelessness official and the Board of Supervisors' next steps.

You can listen to it here.

