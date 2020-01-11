Subscribe

Police suspect bicycle rider of car arson in Santa Rosa

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2020, 9:05AM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man riding a mountain bicycle is suspected of setting fire to a parked vehicle in west Santa Rosa about 1 a.m. Saturday, Santa Rosa police said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the blaze on Fenwick Avenue, north of West Third Street and west of Stony Point Road and put the fire out. The vehicle was severely damaged, but no description of the car was immediately available.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket, light-colored pants, athletic shoes and a backpack. The investigation is ongoing.

This case is being investigated by the Police Department’s Property Crimes Investigation Team at 707-543-3575.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine