Police suspect bicycle rider of car arson in Santa Rosa

A man riding a mountain bicycle is suspected of setting fire to a parked vehicle in west Santa Rosa about 1 a.m. Saturday, Santa Rosa police said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the blaze on Fenwick Avenue, north of West Third Street and west of Stony Point Road and put the fire out. The vehicle was severely damaged, but no description of the car was immediately available.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket, light-colored pants, athletic shoes and a backpack. The investigation is ongoing.

This case is being investigated by the Police Department’s Property Crimes Investigation Team at 707-543-3575.