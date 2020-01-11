Subscribe

Three dogs found dead in Santa Rosa home fire

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2020, 2:37PM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A fire at a granny unit in west Santa Rosa caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and killed three dogs early Saturday morning, the Santa Rosa Fire Department reported.

The resident of the unit on Daniel Court, a blocklong street west of Stony Point Road and south of Sebastopol Road, wasn’t home at the time of fire. The blaze evidently started in a rear bedroom and smoldered before the smoke was smelled by neighbors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The structure at the rear of the main house was left uninhabitable.

Four engines, one ladder truck and an air support unit responded to the fire, Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said in a news release. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine