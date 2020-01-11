Three dogs found dead in Santa Rosa home fire

A fire at a granny unit in west Santa Rosa caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and killed three dogs early Saturday morning, the Santa Rosa Fire Department reported.

The resident of the unit on Daniel Court, a blocklong street west of Stony Point Road and south of Sebastopol Road, wasn’t home at the time of fire. The blaze evidently started in a rear bedroom and smoldered before the smoke was smelled by neighbors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The structure at the rear of the main house was left uninhabitable.

Four engines, one ladder truck and an air support unit responded to the fire, Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said in a news release. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.