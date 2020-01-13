COTS in Petaluma eyes expansion with city, Sonoma County help

Petaluma’s most prominent homeless services provider, Committee on the Shelterless, is planning for its biggest expansion since building the Mary Isaak Center homeless shelter in 2004.

The expansion effort is getting a boost from the city of Petaluma, and, in a sign of a growing regional problem, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission is playing a role.

COTS may be able to expand within its existing footprint on Hopper Street east of Highway 101 or on adjacent city-owned land, said Chuck Fernandez, COTS CEO.

“Right now we have been in very early conversations with the county,” he said. “We’re looking at how we can integrate our plans to expand our campus while also (looking) at what the county is trying to do and perhaps blend our plans.”

Fernandez said he envisions some sort of indoor/outdoor shelter that provides a place for homeless people to stay or camp and also access some of the many services that COTS provides. In addition to the 100-bed Mary Isaak Center at 900 Hopper St., COTS serves 7,000 meals per month, helps clients find work and long-term housing, and provides health care through an on-site clinic.

Expansion could include a larger kitchen to feed more people, converting the third floor of the center into a women’s shelter, adding a new mental health wellness center or more permanent supportive housing, Fernandez said.

“COTS is working on campus expansion,” he said. “There’s a need for more homeless services. The demand is there and it is going to continue to grow.”

Fernandez said COTS will try to have the expansion plans in place by the end of the year and wouldn’t break ground for at least a year.

Petaluma is stepping in to help COTS as the city-owned land immediately adjacent to the Mary Isaak Center is undergoing a transformation. The city is seeking to expand the corporation yard on Hopper Street that was once a wastewater treatment plant, City Manager Peggy Flynn said.

As part of the expansion, Petaluma could provide land for COTS to grow, she said.

We’ve been meeting with COTS and we want to assist with their expansion,” she said. “We have the land. That is a resource that we can bring to the table.”

Decommissioned water tanks were recently removed, making way for an expansion of the site that houses several city departments and the Petaluma Animal Shelter. Flynn said the nonprofit COTS serves an important function in Petaluma.

“The stronger COTS is, the stronger we are in responding to our unsheltered community,” she said. “This is a growing societal issue. We have to figure out how to handle this regionally so it’s not just moving over to the next city.”

Sonoma County recently invested $11.6 million to establish emergency shelters for homeless people living along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The camp, which is infested with rats and is home to at least 220 people, has become a public health issue.

The Community Development Commission, the county agency that deals with homelessness and affordable housing, negotiated with developer Basin Street for a piece of property next to the Mary Isaak Center, Supervisor David Rabbitt said, although the discussion did not lead to a land deal.

Rabbitt, whose district includes Petaluma, said the city’s homeless problem is just as significant, if not as visible, as Santa Rosa’s.

“The last thing you want to do with homelessness is be complacent before you have it under control,” he said. “You need to be on top of it.”

Rabbitt said the county is a big supporter of COTS and is interested in helping the homeless service agency expand.

“We have a significant homeless issue in Petaluma. COTS is at capacity,” he said. “We’re going to be there and be supportive and find dollars. I think it’s an exciting time.”