Sonoma Valley Unified School District leaders seek more maps before making election decision

The current maps and more information about pending changes to Sonoma Valley Unified School District elections are available on the district’s website, SonomaSchools.org. The map shows the current districts and allows for overlay of each map option to see how the areas shift. Of the three current drafts, trustees were leaning toward Scenario B, but they will hear more public comment and discuss the new maps when they meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District is the latest local government agency seeking to change the way it conducts elections to avoid costly litigation related to minority representation, but district leaders aren’t quite ready to move forward.

When trustees on Jan. 7 discussed three proposed maps that would realign school district voting areas drawn to bring the district into compliance with state election law, they asked for some tweaks and possibly a couple more mapping options before the next public hearing on the subject.

“I feel like we need a couple more maps,” Trustee Britta Johnson said.

Board members who were at the meeting — Catalina Wetzel was absent — asked if it was possible to make some minor adjustments to the maps of the proposed five new voting districts — for such things as preserving defined neighborhoods in the districts, slightly shifting boundaries, or getting predictions of the 2020 census.

The school board is restructuring its five voting areas to comply with the California Voting Rights Act and was presented with three options developed by consultant Scott Torlucci of Davis Demographics.

Requests from the trustees will result in one to three additional maps, said Bruce Abbott, associate superintendent of the district. The new maps will be made available prior to the next public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

Sonoma Valley Unified School District attorney Carl Corbin said the Voting Rights Act is intended to ensure that minorities are represented fairly in local elections. Each voting area must represent the district’s overall demographics, Corbin said.

The district currently uses a hybrid method in electing board trustees, with voting districts based on proximity to the five local elementary schools, and residents casting at-large votes for trustees regardless of the district in which they live.

That method could be in violation of the state Voting Rights Act, or AB 182, a 2001 state law that prohibits at-large elections if they are seen to create a barrier to minority candidates.

Cities and districts throughout the state in recent years have lost tens of thousands of dollars fighting — and inevitably losing — lawsuits filed by voting-rights advocates.

If sued, the district could be on the hook for at least $30,000 in legal fees, which could be used for the students, Corbin said, referencing a 2017 amendment to the law, which limits payouts if a government entity agrees to change its election system within 45 days.

Trustee suggestions for new maps were sent through the district office to Torlucci, who will develop the additional voting-district maps, which will be on the district’s website by early next week, Abbott said.

Corbin said the district doesn’t have a choice but to move quickly because the process requires a certain number of public hearings — Tuesday’s meeting was third in the process — before approval of the new districts by the Sonoma County Committee on School District Organization.

The district would then need to obtain a waiver from the State Board of Education, and all of those steps must be accomplished by the November election.

Trustees say they hope that more members of the Latino community will get involved in district operations and run for election, but the number of registered Latino voters in the entire district is low in comparison to white voters.

Every map scenario creates an overlap of current trustees based on their residency, which means incumbents will likely face off in the coming election. The district has a formula to resolve the overlap. Three of the five trustees are up for election this year.