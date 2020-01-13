Subscribe

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane takes issue with communication, process related to homeless encampment

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 12, 2020, 8:53PM
January 12, 2020, 8:53PM

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss in closed session the purchase of three homes to house homeless residents along the Joe Rodota Trail. The board will meet in open session at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss sites for temporary sanctioned encampments to house dozens of residents.

With Sonoma County on the precipice of implementing measures to address the sprawling Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment in west Santa Rosa, at least one elected official appears to be backing away while scolding county staff over communication problems in an email obtained by The Press Democrat.

In a missive to top departmental leaders Saturday night, Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane criticized the rollout of a county plan she helped approve Dec. 23, arguing she should have been kept apprised of the developments or had final approval of key outreach to the public.

“We all were blindsided by the clunky communication and now I have a lot of angry constituents,” Zane wrote in the email she later forwarded to The Press Democrat.

Zane and her fellow supervisors voted Dec. 23 to approve a nearly $12 million suite of approaches to help clear the Joe Rodota Trail, which has become home to at least 220 people along a mile stretch of the 8.5-mile bicycle trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol to the west.

Along with empowering staff to select temporary sanctioned camping spots, supervisors gave staff the go-ahead to spend up to $5 million to buy homes for up to 60 trail residents.

Staff obliged, entering escrow on three such properties on Dec. 27.

But the location of those properties — two in Santa Rosa and one in Cotati — was not publicly revealed until late last week, and Zane, who faces a contested race for her fourth term as county supervisor, said not enough effort went into informing and engaging neighbors, who instead were notified with door hangers at their homes.

“The way the purchase of these homes was communicated, the process, the lack of education to the neighborhoods and failure to include me in this process is not acceptable,” Zane wrote in the email. “The outcome has been incredibly negative, and people do not understand what the county is trying to achieve in the purchase of these homes.”

Zane’s email was sent to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin, County Administrator Sheryl Bratton, General Services Director Caroline Judy, Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson and Jennifer Larocque, spokeswoman for Bratton’s office.

Larocque said via text message that there would be no comment from the County Administrator’s Office. Gorin, in a phone interview Sunday evening, said she’s not sure if anyone has responded to the email, but also pointed to the county’s sense of urgency and the fact that all board members agreed to the path forward late last year.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose west county district includes the Joe Rodota Trail encampment, hosted a public forum Friday night at the Roseland Library.

She credited a “very public” process for driving community concern over the county’s decision to spend $3.14 million on three homes for people living along the trail.

“We have these types of houses operating all around,” said Hopkins, who is facing a recall attempt over the issue. “But it’s rare to see a local government actively acquiring. (Residents) think this is a new strategy, but, in fact, it’s an existing strategy.”

Hopkins also has questions about the proposal she and the Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve Tuesday, saying she’d like more information about how the homes will be managed and how the county will deal with current tenants at the home.

But she has no doubt about the strategy’s overall effectiveness, she said.

“We have to think about how much homelessness costs the community when we’re discussing how expensive alternatives are,” Hopkins said, pointing to emergency room visits, police time and neighborhood impacts.

The seemingly intractable homelessness crisis has developed on the Joe Rodota Trail over the course of months, growing weekly, particularly in the wake of the Kincade fire, which was able to temporarily stem the camp’s growth due to widespread mandatory evacuations.

With no toilets, running water or trash service, the camp quickly became a public health crisis. Even the eventual approval of portable toilets and handwashing stations, regular trash pickup and numerous visits from health providers has done little to slow a burgeoning rat population, or prevent the onset of trench foot among camp residents and dangerous conditions arising from cold, wet camping.

Three uncontrolled fires have broken out in the past two months, including one sparked by the explosion of a propane tank.

Neighbors, meanwhile, have complained of stolen property, the expansion of a rat problem in their neighborhoods, trash accumulation and raw human waste hurled over shared fence lines.

Amid the crisis, Zane is working to fend off a rising challenge, as former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey seeks to claim Zane’s District 3 seat and become the first candidate to unseat an incumbent supervisor in Sonoma County since 1984.

So when constituents who live near a house identified for purchase along Davis Street in Santa Rosa sent angry emails, Zane said she listened.

“People are pissed,” Zane said. “And I don’t blame them.”

When asked if she had concerns about the other home in her district, along Sonoma Avenue, Zane said “I’ve heard very little on that one.”

Reached for a phone interview Sunday night, Coursey said Zane’s decision to back away — at least from one property purchase — surprised him.

“I know that the county staff and the supervisors have been moving quickly to deal with this,” Coursey said. “I wish they would have moved quickly sooner. We find ourselves in crisis mode right now.”

Zane acknowledged that any slowdown or outreach efforts related to buying homes would be a complex endeavor tied to the ebbs and flows of the real estate market. But she dismissed the idea that the county didn’t have enough time to do outreach.

“For God’s sake, that encampment has been growing over a long period of time — we’re talking over six months — of course there was time to do outreach,” Zane said.

