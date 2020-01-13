Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane takes issue with communication, process related to homeless encampment

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss in closed session the purchase of three homes to house homeless residents along the Joe Rodota Trail. The board will meet in open session at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss sites for temporary sanctioned encampments to house dozens of residents.

With Sonoma County on the precipice of implementing measures to address the sprawling Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment in west Santa Rosa, at least one elected official appears to be backing away while scolding county staff over communication problems in an email obtained by The Press Democrat.

In a missive to top departmental leaders Saturday night, Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane criticized the rollout of a county plan she helped approve Dec. 23, arguing she should have been kept apprised of the developments or had final approval of key outreach to the public.

“We all were blindsided by the clunky communication and now I have a lot of angry constituents,” Zane wrote in the email she later forwarded to The Press Democrat.

Zane and her fellow supervisors voted Dec. 23 to approve a nearly $12 million suite of approaches to help clear the Joe Rodota Trail, which has become home to at least 220 people along a mile stretch of the 8.5-mile bicycle trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol to the west.

Along with empowering staff to select temporary sanctioned camping spots, supervisors gave staff the go-ahead to spend up to $5 million to buy homes for up to 60 trail residents.

Staff obliged, entering escrow on three such properties on Dec. 27.

But the location of those properties — two in Santa Rosa and one in Cotati — was not publicly revealed until late last week, and Zane, who faces a contested race for her fourth term as county supervisor, said not enough effort went into informing and engaging neighbors, who instead were notified with door hangers at their homes.

“The way the purchase of these homes was communicated, the process, the lack of education to the neighborhoods and failure to include me in this process is not acceptable,” Zane wrote in the email. “The outcome has been incredibly negative, and people do not understand what the county is trying to achieve in the purchase of these homes.”

Zane’s email was sent to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin, County Administrator Sheryl Bratton, General Services Director Caroline Judy, Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson and Jennifer Larocque, spokeswoman for Bratton’s office.

Larocque said via text message that there would be no comment from the County Administrator’s Office. Gorin, in a phone interview Sunday evening, said she’s not sure if anyone has responded to the email, but also pointed to the county’s sense of urgency and the fact that all board members agreed to the path forward late last year.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose west county district includes the Joe Rodota Trail encampment, hosted a public forum Friday night at the Roseland Library.

She credited a “very public” process for driving community concern over the county’s decision to spend $3.14 million on three homes for people living along the trail.

“We have these types of houses operating all around,” said Hopkins, who is facing a recall attempt over the issue. “But it’s rare to see a local government actively acquiring. (Residents) think this is a new strategy, but, in fact, it’s an existing strategy.”

Hopkins also has questions about the proposal she and the Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve Tuesday, saying she’d like more information about how the homes will be managed and how the county will deal with current tenants at the home.