3 rescued, taken to hospital after house fire in central Santa Rosa

Three people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house that caught fire Sunday night central Santa Rosa.

A dog, Millie, was also rescued from the fast-moving blaze that started about 9:45 p.m. and destroyed a home in the 600 block of Oak Street off of Santa Rosa Avenue north of Highway 12.

The bichon frise, normally bright white, sported a charcoal coloring as neighbor Jessica Sandoval held her in her arms.

Sandoval and boyfriend Loren Heggen, granny unit tenants of those injured in the blaze, were the first on scene to help rescue their landlords, pulling one through a front room window.

“We heard a loud noise and it was (a homeowner) screaming and banging,” she said. “I woke my boyfriend up, and said, ‘Something’s not right; there’s a fire!’”

Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said the fire moved rapidly, and initial efforts to fight the blaze were slowed when a live power line snapped and dangled in front of the house.

Citing reports of victims in need of rescue, Jenkins said crews pushed hard to get to the blaze, and aggressively searched the interior. By that time, though, all people had gotten out.

As firefighters worked to finish putting out the fire, Heggen recounted his efforts to save one of the residents. He said he kicked in the glass storm door at the front of the house, but the flames were too high in the living room to go in that way. Instead, he said, he broke the window of a front bedroom and were able to pull a man out through it, Heggen said.

The three residents living at the house were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries stemming from burns and smoke inhalation, Jenkins said.

Santa Rosa firefighters rescued Millie, who was cowering in a front room as the flames tore through the home. Although the blaze was under control by 10:20 p.m., firefighters were forced to tear down large chunks of wall and ceiling during mop up duty to quash the remaining flames.