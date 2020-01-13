Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Online videos appeared to show Iranian security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests as popular anger swelled Monday over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner and Iran's failed attempt to conceal its role in the tragedy.

The unrest comes amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran that have raised fears of a war between the two countries after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded with a ballistic missile attack on two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, without hurting anyone. It accidentally shot down the plane hours later as it braced for a U.S. counterattack that never came.

Videos sent to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran and later verified by The Associated Press show a crowd of demonstrators near Azadi, or Freedom, Square fleeing as a tear gas canister lands among them. People cough and sputter while trying to escape the fumes, with one woman calling out in Farsi: “They fired tear gas at people! Azadi Square! Death to the dictator!”

Another video shows a woman being carried away in the aftermath as a trail of blood can be seen on the ground. Those around her cry out that she has been shot in the leg.

“Oh my God, she’s bleeding nonstop!” one person shouts. Another shouts: “Bandage it!”

Photos and video after the incident show pools of blood on the sidewalk.

Tehran's police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, later denied his officers opened fire.

“Police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” Iranian media quoted Rahimi as saying. “Police did not shoot in the gatherings since broad-mindedness and restraint has been the agenda of the police forces of the capital.”

However, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that police had “shot tear gas in some areas."

Fars, which is close to the Revolutionary Guard, carried videos showing demonstrators chanting: “We are children of war. Fight with us, we will fight back.” Another Fars video showed demonstrators in Tehran on Sunday night tearing down a poster of Soleimani, who had led the Guard's elite Quds Force.

The uniformed police were just one of several security forces deployed in large numbers after Iran belatedly admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner.

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets gathered earlier Sunday in Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University and other landmarks. Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorbikes, and plainclothes security men were also out in force. Riot police and other security forces could be seen on the streets of Tehran on Monday as well.

The Guard has been accused of opening fire on demonstrators during previous waves of protests, including after an increase in gasoline prices in November, when more than 300 people were reportedly killed in a crackdown.

Ebrahim Raisi, the head of Iran's judiciary, issued a warning to protesters, saying “the agents of America and agents of foreign countries” want to use anger over the plane disaster to “compromise” Iran’s security. Iran often blames anti-government protests on foreign conspiracies.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines jet early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. For three days, Iranian officials ruled out any strike on the plane, suggesting the crash of Flight 752 was caused by a technical failure. Only on Saturday did authorities acknowledge shooting it down, as evidence mounted and after Western leaders accused Iran of culpability.