104-year-old California Marine collecting Valentine's Day cards

A 104-year-old World War II veteran’s favorite hobby is scrapbooking, and he wants your help adding to his collection, according to Fox40.

Maj. Bill White of Stockton is asking people from across the globe to send him Valentine’s Day cards.

“I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” White said to FOX40.

White served 30 years in active duty as a Marine. He survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and received the Purple Heart after a grenade exploded about 6 inches in front of him, he said.

The Purple Heart is his most prized possession, but White also keeps scrapbooks of memories on bookshelves in his room, each organized by year.

“It’s kept me busy just trying to locate or keep track of what's happened to me, where, when,” White told the news station.

To send White a Valentine, address it to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207