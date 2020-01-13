Subscribe

Police say missing 11-year-old Placerville boy found dead

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 13, 2020, 11:21AM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — An 11-year-old California boy who was reported missing has been found dead, police said.

Roman Anthony Lopez was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Placerville, The Sacramento Bee reports.

The boy's death is being investigated as suspicious, police said.

The Placerville Police Department found him Saturday after conducting a search of the neighborhood in the community 44 miles (71 kilometers) east of Sacramento, authorities said.

Police did not take questions or provide additional information during a press briefing Sunday.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine