Rohnert Park poised to protect City Council incumbents in newly proposed district maps

The Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday is set to consider a revised plan for the city’s new system of district-based elections that would protect the three incumbents up for re-election this year from having to run against a fellow council member, and would do the same for at least one other council member whose term is up in 2022.

It is the latest, mysterious turn in Rohnert Park’s now three-month-long transition away from its current at-large voting system for City Council. The shift was spurred by a Southern California attorney who threatened to sue, claiming the at-large system disenfranchises the city’s growing Latino population.

The new maps represent a departure from a preferred map endorsed by four of the five council members at the Dec. 10 meeting. That map would have pitted Mayor Joe Callinan against Councilwoman Gina Belforte in an election this year.

But that scenario is out in the latest maps, which leave Callinan and Belforte clear of each other for re-election. The new maps also safeguard longtime Councilman Jake Mackenzie, the vice mayor, whose term is up this year, and maintain a new district that favors Councilwoman Pam Stafford. She lives on same street as Callinan but would not have to run against him — a race that would have happened this year, before the end of her term in 2022.

So, after three public meetings last year, plus a closed-door session last week, Rohnert Park is poised to advance a set of new districts that maintain the status quo to benefit incumbents — a path that both Callinan and Mackenzie previously said they did not want the city to tread.

“That wasn’t my goal, to make sure I get elected and somebody else,” Callinan said, referring to the new maps that allow him to sidestep Belforte. “We’re doing the best we can and are only human. We want what’s fair for everybody, and fair for our constituents. It’s not that easy.”

The City Council’s first vote is set for Tuesday, with its second formal vote scheduled for Jan. 28.

State law requires that each district must be undivided and include roughly an equal population. But a provision does allow for weighing “continuity of office” — forming districts that do not immediately upend city leadership and maintain voters’ choices for council members.

It’s unclear exactly how the new maps came to be. They were posted to the city’s website on Jan. 7, nearly a month after the council’s last public meeting on the subject, but only a day after a closed-door session in which district maps were discussed, according to Callinan. In the 36-minute session at City Hall, the city consultant presented district maps to council members, Callinan said. City Manager Darrin Jenkins and City Attorney Michelle Marchetta Kenyon both were in the room.

The city made no public report out of the meeting saying what, if anything, had been addressed or decided.

Callinan, who called the meeting, declined to say if any direction had been given about the maps, citing provisions for closed-door meetings that he said allowed him to withhold such information.

Mackenzie acknowledged that council members met to discuss district elections, but declined to elaborate on the closed session.