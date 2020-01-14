Subscribe

Three-vehicle crash blocks Highway 101 lane in Santa Rosa

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 14, 2020, 8:59AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

At least three vehicles were involved in a crash blocking one lane on Highway 101 southbound in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicated a blue sedan was driving recklessly and may have hit a car just north of the Airport Boulevard exit ramp at approximately 7:49 a.m., according to the CHP.

The crash left the middle lane blocked.

Dispatchers deployed an ambulance to the scene about 40 minutes later. Injuries were minor, although one person was taken to the hospital, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine