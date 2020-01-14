Three-vehicle crash blocks Highway 101 lane in Santa Rosa

At least three vehicles were involved in a crash blocking one lane on Highway 101 southbound in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicated a blue sedan was driving recklessly and may have hit a car just north of the Airport Boulevard exit ramp at approximately 7:49 a.m., according to the CHP.

The crash left the middle lane blocked.

Dispatchers deployed an ambulance to the scene about 40 minutes later. Injuries were minor, although one person was taken to the hospital, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

