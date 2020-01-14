Subscribe

Child finds Santa Clara County deputy's loaded gun, badge at South Lake Tahoe Airbnb rental

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 14, 2020, 8:47AM
Updated 10 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy is on paid leave after apparently leaving his badge and a loaded gun that were found by a child at a South Lake Tahoe rental home.

Josh Segarra, 9, found the gun in a bedroom drawer 10 minutes after arriving at an Airbnb rental near the Heavenly ski resort over the weekend, the boy's father, Jon Segarra of Hayward, told KTVU-TV.

At first, the family thought the items were fake. They didn't touch the gun — a Ruger .380 handgun — but contacted local police.

“Imagine if they were playing with it," said Segarra, a father of four. “I’m very angry about it. My kids found a loaded weapon in their room.”

The gun is the personal weapon of a deputy who apparently left the items behind while staying at the property, according to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the department investigates.

“We are thankful no one was hurt as a result of the incident,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement, according to KTVU-TV.

Airbnb said it also is investigating.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine