Police searching for Clearlake shooting suspect

Two women are in critical condition after a Clearlake man shot three people inside a crowded home Sunday night.

The suspect, 30-year-old Gabriel Cardenas Diaz, remains at large, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the Clearlake Police Department.

Investigators believe Diaz went into a residence on the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue to confront his girlfriend just before 10 p.m., and fired a handgun multiple times, striking three women, the release said.

One of the women still in critical condition is pregnant. The third victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Numerous people were inside the home when the shooting occurred, including children, the release said.

Diaz fled in a white Acura SUV, which was later found at an abandoned shopping center.

Clearlake police are asking anyone that spots Diaz or has information about the case to contact the department at 707-994-8251.

