Subscribe

Police searching for Clearlake shooting suspect

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 14, 2020, 11:07AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two women are in critical condition after a Clearlake man shot three people inside a crowded home Sunday night.

The suspect, 30-year-old Gabriel Cardenas Diaz, remains at large, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the Clearlake Police Department.

Investigators believe Diaz went into a residence on the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue to confront his girlfriend just before 10 p.m., and fired a handgun multiple times, striking three women, the release said.

One of the women still in critical condition is pregnant. The third victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Numerous people were inside the home when the shooting occurred, including children, the release said.

Diaz fled in a white Acura SUV, which was later found at an abandoned shopping center.

Clearlake police are asking anyone that spots Diaz or has information about the case to contact the department at 707-994-8251.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine