Subscribe

CHP: Girl's 'help me' sign in car window on Stockton highway was a hoax

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 14, 2020, 9:23AM
Updated 9 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

STOCKTON — A plea for help from from a girl who held up a sign while in a car traveling on a Northern California highway turned out to be a hoax, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said six patrol units responded Saturday to a highway near Stockton after callers reported seeing a girl in the back seat of car holding a sign that read “Help me shes not my mom!! Help!!”

The message was first spotted when the car was traveling on southbound Highway 99 near Elk Grove. Officers caught up with the vehicle about 20 miles (32 kilometers) later near Stockton and made “a high-risk stop,” the CHP said.

The CHP said the driver pulled over immediately and officers talked to the girl's mother.

“The mother was unaware of what her daughter was doing,” it said

Officials said the mother and daughter were allowed to leave the scene.

“This is a reminder that parents need to be aware of what their children are doing in the back seat at all times,” the CHP said in a social media post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine