Video shows beachgoers swept off their feet by sneaker wave at Moonstone Beach

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 14, 2020, 10:21AM
Beachgoers near Eureka got quite a surprise over the weekend when they were knocked off their feet while watching waves at Moonstone Beach as seen in a viral video.

Marcella Ogata-Day shared the clip on Facebook Sunday as an example of "what sneaker waves can do."

The 46-second video, taken Saturday, shows three wave-watchers knocked over by a rush of water, flooding a parking lot full of cars. It has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

"Everyone was OK and a lot more alert," Ogata-Day wrote on Facebook.

See the video here:

