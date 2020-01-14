Hundreds without power in Bloomfield after vehicle crashes into power pole

A vehicle struck a utility pole on Valley Ford Road in Bloomfield Tuesday morning, causing an outage that affected about 800 PG&E customers, the utility said.

The customers lost power at 6:15 a.m. after the collision, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said in an email. PG&E crews are working to repair the damage, and by Tuesday afternoon, only 300 customers remained without power.

Crews expected to have the broken pole and other equipment replaced by 6 p.m., so they could restore power to the remaining customers, Contreras said.

