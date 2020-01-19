Dispute in Santa Rosa softball league leads to bitter lawsuit

This is one dispute that will be settled off the field.

A Santa Rosa girls softball league is suing a breakaway group of former board members who executed a coup, alleging they improperly used money, equipment and infrastructure from the first league to start their new league.

Suspicions of financial mismanagement and a perceived lack of transparency and unresponsiveness drove the breakaway group in June to take over from longtime leaders of the two decade- old Santa Rosa All City Girls Softball League.

It’s a dispute that some had hoped to keep internal, but it became public with a police report alleging embezzlement and dueling lawsuits filed in Sonoma County Superior Court.

It is a scene anyone involved in youth sports will recognize — adults fighting.

The argument has splintered the youth softball community and could confuse parents and discourage softball participation, which could in turn affect high school softball teams in the long run.

Those involved said it has caused some parents to enroll their girls in competing leagues in Windsor, Petaluma or Rohnert Park. Thousands of young girls play recreational softball in Sonoma County, many moving up the ranks from T-ball to competitive fast-pitch travel teams and onto high school teams.

“It’s a mess, it really is,” said longtime Santa Rosa High School and travel team coach Jube Begley. He was formerly a coach and board member of the league, though not for the past year or two. “The kids are the ones who are really suffering here. That’s a shame.”

The new league, the Northbay Girls Softball League, is preparing for its upcoming season at Comstock Fields with skills assessments, registrations and umpire clinics.

The original league is also signing up players for its season at Rincon Valley Middle School. Both leagues are for girls ages 5 to 14 in several divisions separated by age groups. Practices start next month for games beginning in April.

In the meantime, volunteer board members and parents have been skirmishing about bank accounts, board actions, use of membership lists and social media accounts, and alleged theft of funds and equipment. Longtime volunteers are bickering and feel forced to choose sides, those involved said.

The dispute seems to have been simmering for some time, but came to a boil in the summer, when board leadership was upended and the first legal claim was filed.

At a June 11 board meeting, Michael Trillo, a director, was removed in a 5-4 vote of the Santa Rosa All City Girls Softball League board, according to the league’s lawsuit.

Six days later, Trillo and the other three board members who voted with him — Jennifer Galusha, Janeth Membrilla and Justin Voight — are alleged to have called their own board meeting, without notifying the directors who voted to oust Trillo, including Debi Miramontez, Chris Carr, Kiera Morales and James Gabriel.

Lawusit details

The lawsuit alleges the breakaway group then voted to remove Miramontez as president and Carr as vice president, and passed a new set of bylaws to govern the nonprofit organization.

The suit alleges that because there was no notification to the other board members about the meeting and not enough members present to form a quorum, any actions taken are invalid. Other meetings were held under similar circumstances, the suit claims.