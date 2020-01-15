Stuck big rig prompts closure of Laughlin Road for hours

A 40-foot semi truck drove into an embankment and got stuck on the Laughlin Road bridge in west Fulton Wednesday morning, closing the road for over two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary dispatch reports indicated the big rig attempted to squeeze through the narrow bridge that crosses over Mark West Creek at approximately 5:54 a.m., about one mile north of River Road.

No one was injured and there were no reports of damage, said CHP Office David deRutte.

The truck began leaking fuel, but firefighters were able to contain it without calling in hazardous material specialists, deRutte said.

A similar incident occurred at the same location last year, he said. There are signs near the bridge warning large vehicles to use alternative routes.

