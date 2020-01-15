Subscribe

Unidentified Willits man dies after 3-car crash in Upper Lake

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2020, 3:57PM
Updated 41 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 44-year-old Willits man died from injuries suffered in a three-car collision earlier this week after driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 20 northwest of Upper Lake.

The Willits man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving eastbound in a 1991 Toyota pickup near the Blue Lakes Lodge on Irvine Avenue at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, then crossed the double-yellow lines and sideswiped a 2000 GMC Sierra truck carrying two Kelseyville residents, according to CHP.

The Willits man then continued driving in the oncoming lane before colliding head-on with a 2014 Dodge Ram, carrying two passengers from Eureka.

The Toyota pickup driver from Willits was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained major injuries, CHP said. He was pronounced dead later at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. CHP is still investigating the crash and suspect alcohol may have been a factor. The four passengers in the other two vehicles were not injured.

Since the deceased driver is an organ donor and his organs are being harvested, the Sonoma County coroner has not yet released his name to the county Sheriff’s Office, said Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s spokesman.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine