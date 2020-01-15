Unidentified Willits man dies after 3-car crash in Upper Lake

A 44-year-old Willits man died from injuries suffered in a three-car collision earlier this week after driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 20 northwest of Upper Lake.

The Willits man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving eastbound in a 1991 Toyota pickup near the Blue Lakes Lodge on Irvine Avenue at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, then crossed the double-yellow lines and sideswiped a 2000 GMC Sierra truck carrying two Kelseyville residents, according to CHP.

The Willits man then continued driving in the oncoming lane before colliding head-on with a 2014 Dodge Ram, carrying two passengers from Eureka.

The Toyota pickup driver from Willits was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained major injuries, CHP said. He was pronounced dead later at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. CHP is still investigating the crash and suspect alcohol may have been a factor. The four passengers in the other two vehicles were not injured.

Since the deceased driver is an organ donor and his organs are being harvested, the Sonoma County coroner has not yet released his name to the county Sheriff’s Office, said Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s spokesman.

