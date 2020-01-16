Chris Smith: The vice mayor joins the fans of the post-fire cat rescuers

Of the many great, original stories to emerge from our daunting wildfires, I rank highly the tales of selfless, tireless volunteers who’ve restored joy to survivors’ lives by tracking down and returning vast numbers of their runaway cats.

Suddenly, Esther Lemus has a whole new appreciation for them, too.

Days ago, the deputy district attorney and vice mayor of Windsor got back her Bakey. The sociable gray-over-white cat was freaked out when it took off during the Kincade fire, 11 weeks ago.

Lemus and her family had evacuated their home off east Windsor’s Arata Lane. They grabbed their two cats and headed for the home of Lemus’ parents in the Moorland area southwest of Santa Rosa.

It was there, on Oct. 27, that the frightened Bakey squirmed from the arms of one of the Lemus girls and ran off. “He got lost in a neighborhood that wasn’t his,” Lemus said.

She and her family posted lost-cat notices online and in the neighborhood. The pleas were noticed by disaster-honed volunteers with Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification — among them Karen Stieglitz Kopel.

Lemus and her clan were blown away by all that Kopel did. She went to Moorland and searched, set humane traps, positioned wildlife cameras and posted rain-resistant flyers.

And she urged Lemus, “Don’t give up. Keep looking.”

Last Friday, Lemus fielded a text from Karina Macias Gonzalez, a Moorland resident who’d seen the lost-cat posters. Gonzalez wrote that she’d been adopted by a sweet, stray cat she was pretty sure was Bakey.

It was. Today Bakey is home and Lemus echoes what Kopel and her fellow volunteers tell heartsick fire survivors.

“Don’t lose hope,” the vice mayor said. “Your pet may still be out there.”

...

MLK JR. DAY isn’t just another day in Sonoma County.

In these parts, the birthday of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated with music, dance, oration and ample opportunity to reflect on the quest for equal opportunity and fair, just treatment for all.

The family-friendly gathering Sunday at Santa Rosa High School starts at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker is oft-honored local activist and Cesar Chavez protege Alicia Sanchez.

...

BYE RANDI ROSSMANN: One of most prolific and respected names in the PD for the past almost-40 years is no longer in print with the retirement of the unstoppable and delightful Randi Rossmann.

Randi grew up observing, listening to and learning from her dad, the longtime KSRO newsman and sportscaster known on-air as Merle Ross.

“I was so proud to follow in his footsteps,” Randi said. She gives Merle loads of credit for her passion for “fair reporting, relating to people as people, being trustworthy and balanced.”

Part of her legacy resides in the many younger reporters to whom she generously passed her reverence for the role of a journalist and her determination to dig in deeply to get the story, and get it right.

Randi shone through huge stories that included the recent firestorms, the kidnapping and murder of Polly Klaas and the Ramon Salcido killing spree.

She was 22 when she started at the PD. Thirty-eight years and too many bylines to count later, she’s shifting her focus to her own and her family’s story.

Bravo, Randi.

