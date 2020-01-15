California drivers aren't paying traffic fines. Here's what Gov. Newsom plans to do about it

Turning right on a red light without fully stopping will cost you $500 in California. Parking blocking a wheelchair access curb could get you a $1,100 ticket. Is your license plate paint peeling? Some car owners have been hit with a $1,000 ticket for that.

State officials who set those fees are now acknowledging that the high amounts are threatening the financial stability of lower-income drivers who can’t afford to pay those amounts.

In his state budget proposal, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on judicial authorities to create a statewide program that will allow some of California’s poorer drivers to have their traffic citation amounts cut by 50 percent or more.

If approved by the legislature, Newsom’s proposal would expand an existing traffic fine reduction program called myCitation which exists in four counties: San Francisco, Shasta, Tulare and Ventura.

The pilot program was launched several years ago after officials determined that citation fine increases have resulted in reduced revenues to the the state, and have put thousands of drivers at risk of losing their license or having their wages garnished.

“We are not achieving what we want to achieve,” said Martin Hoshino, administrative director of the state Judicial Council. “We might be incentivizing it the wrong way.”

A $500 fine is more than the monthly disposable income for many California families after they pay their regular bills, Hoshino said.

Statewide last year, there were 3.6 million traffic citations issued to all drivers. The state collected $1.4 billion in fines. But state officials report that another $1.8 billion in traffic citations for 2018-19 have yet to be paid and are considered delinquent.

“We have crossed that tipping point,” Hoshino said. “Why impose a level where they can’t pay and never will pay? You have gotten away from what you want, which is to create a deterrent for people not to engage in that (poor driving) behavior again.”

In the four test counties last year, 1,500 drivers with low incomes asked for and received relief, averaging $657 per request. The program allowed them to reduce their payments to $362 on average, according to a state analysis this week.

Newsom’s budget proposes using $11.5 million in state general fund budget money to backfill the courts in 2020-21 for lost citation revenue as four more counties join the program. Newsom proposes increasing that backfill payment to $56 million by 2023-24 “to expand this program statewide.” He instructs the state Judicial Council to “implement this program on a phased schedule, with several courts (counties) joining each year.”

The move, if agreed on by the legislature, represents a potential first step toward rethinking the state’s vehicle code fine system. Under the current system, the base fines for most traffic violations have not increased for decades, but state officials have slowly been adding extra fees, fines, assessments and surcharges to citations to help fund a variety of state programs instead of funding those programs through the state’s general fund.

The programs include brain injury research, medical life-flight helicopters, DNA identification programs, victim compensation, public safety training programs and local court costs.

Those add-on fees have increased many citation payments three to five times the base fine amount. The base fine for failing to stop for a pedestrian is $25, but with added fees, the citation ends up costing $198, according to state bail codes.