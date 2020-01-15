Prince Harry is British royalty, but to Canada's immigration system, he's a commoner

TORONTO - Elizabeth II holds many titles - among them, Queen of Canada. Canadians see her face on coins, and the government says she's made more royal tours here than any other Commonwealth realm.

But if her grandson moves to Canada, he'll likely find himself facing the country's immigration process as a commoner, like anyone else.

News that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, planned to step back from their royal duties and spend at least part of their time in Canada has prompted a question: How can the pair gain financial independence in a country where it appears neither has the right to live and work?

"In order to become legal permanent residents of Canada, they would need to apply through our normal immigration processes," said Béatrice Fénelon, a spokeswoman for Canada's immigration agency. "However, members of the Royal Family are not required to seek authorization to come and stay in Canada as visitors."

She did not respond to questions on whether Harry and Meghan could stay as "visitors" indefinitely.

As tourists traveling on British (Harry) or American (Meghan) passports, they could stay in Canada for up to six months, but then they'd be expected to leave. And without work permits - which can be complicated to get without a job offer - they'd have difficulty earning a living.

Much could depend on Meghan. She might already have permanent residency after working seven years in Toronto as an actor in the USA Network legal drama "Suits." If not, she could qualify for permanent residency under a visa program for individuals with experience in an artistic, athletic or cultural field.

If she has permanent residency, Meghan could sponsor Harry through family sponsorship. If not, she could add Harry as a dependent on her visa application.

Another option would be to apply through an express entry program for skilled workers.

That program is based on a points system, which considers work experience, education, age and language ability. Applicants begin losing points after their 30th birthdays, so Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, would do well to get their application in soonest.

A problem for the prince: He went straight from Eton College to officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, so he doesn't earn higher education points.

Audrey Macklin, a law professor at the University of Toronto, has "no doubt" the couple could secure permanent residency if they planed to live in Canada over the long term. They could even request it on humanitarian or compassionate grounds - a route available to foreigners working on temporary permits or asylum seekers who have maintained solid work records in Canada.

But Harjit Grewal, an immigration consultant with Sterling Immigration in London, warned that a humanitarian claim by the wealthy royals could be greeted with hostility.

The option is typically "a last resort for somebody in dire circumstances, such as fleeing a war or a natural catastrophe," he said. "So I don't think it would work."

Philippe Lagassé, an associate professor of international affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa, agreed it would be a "pretty sensitive political decision," and the "cons are pretty heavy."

And to be granted citizenship, he said, they would "have to demonstrate exceptional service and value to Canada."

"Is being a member of the royal family up there?" he pondered. "You could always do it, but it might raise the ire of certain people."