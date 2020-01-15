Santa Rosa business owner, neighbor's unlikely friendship in the spotlight

A Santa Rosa business owner's small act of kindness that has blossomed into an enduring friendship was recognized during NBC Bay Area's "Bay Area Proud" segment this week.

The San Francisco TV station told the story of Shawn Sepulveda, owner of A Perfect Experience Auto Detail on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa, and his neighbor, David, a man who lives in an apartment across the street from the shop.

"I'd always see him kind of just give me the look, like he wanted to say something but he was just a little passive and he didn't want to say too much to somebody," Sepulveda said in an interview with NBC Bay Area.

So five years ago, Sepulveda decided to break the ice. He offered David a glass of water on break during a hot summer day, exchanged names and they still hang out to this day.

Sepulveda learned that David, who lived alone, was struggling a bit, having spent time in institutions for mental health issues.

“You never know what a smile can do for somebody," Sepulveda told NBC Bay Area. "A simple gesture in life can save somebody’s life. It honestly could.”

He has made it a point to look after David, from giving him clothing and food to making sure he gets regular haircuts.

"He'll be around me for the rest of his life. I'll never stop being around him," Sepulveda said. "He's always going to be my friend regardless."