Sonoma County’s $2 million sanctioned homeless camp will occupy a lot across from Oakmont neighborhood

Sonoma County officials and the sanctioned camp’s nonprofit operator will host a community meeting about the site at 9 a.m. Friday at the Berger Center on Oakmont Drive.

The parking lot has faded lines. It serves an abandoned building.

It has little purpose except to offer a paved space for those passing through — lunchtime walks for workers at Sonoma County’s Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center; mid-day jaunts for seniors and their pets from the nearby Oakmont neighborhood.

But by 7 a.m. Thursday, it will begin a metamorphosis, as crews establish an emergency homeless shelter complete with individual units, a warming station and service hub, showers and even a dog run with kennels.

The temporary shelter off Highway 12, within a pocket of far-eastern Santa Rosa, is meant for up to 60 people now living about 9 miles away — in the sprawling homeless camp that’s overtaken the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

The $2 million plan, approved by the Board of Supervisors during a tense meeting Tuesday, came over the objections of Oakmont neighbors, and their opposition looks to be growing.

“They’re concerned about security. They’re concerned about what to expect. They’re concerned about what kind of folks might be moving in across the street,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents the area and fought the location. “Should they expect those folks to walk through the neighborhood? Are they going to be walking across Highway 12?”

Neighbors will have a chance to ask their questions and vent their frustration at a 9 a.m. community meeting Friday at the Berger Center in the Oakmont neighborhood. Nearly 200 have already reached out to Gorin in the past two days, she said.

At the parking lot on Wednesday, Oakmont resident Richard Shore offered his own advice to the man tapped to run the 90-day emergency camp, set for closure April 30.

Jack Tibbetts, the Santa Rosa city councilman, runs the nonprofit Society of St. Vincent De Paul, which the county picked to run the encampment. Tibbetts was visiting Wednesday to hammer out details of the camp’s operation with county staff.

Shore was finishing a walk with his border collie, Chance, when he sidled up to Tibbetts on the south side of the parking lot. He said he figured the nearby St. Francis Winery on Pythian Road wouldn’t be too happy about the new homeless camp, and he guaranteed that Oakmont residents would be staunch opponents.

Tibbetts promised his organization would be accountable to the public. The site, in the large parking lot at the southwest corner of the campus off Los Guilicos Road, will be secured and shielded from view by an 8-foot fence, Tibbetts said. It will have a strict 7 p.m. curfew for campers, he said.

“I’m excited because the site is better than we assumed it would be,” Tibbetts said later, via text message. “It is contained, and it will be accommodating for our guests and serve their needs well.”

There is a clear a downside, Tibbetts offered, namely its distance from key services. It is more than 8 miles from the city’s main homeless services hub in downtown. It sits more than a mile from Oakmont’s boutique grocery and lacks safe or easy pedestrian passage into the city center.

Tibbetts said tentative plans call for hourly shuttle service between the site and downtown Santa Rosa, as well as a suite of basic health and social services.