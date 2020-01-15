Judge revokes bail for Michael Avenatti, cites new crime evidence

SANTA ANA — A California judge revoked attorney Michael Avenatti's bail Wednesday, forcing a delay of his New York extortion trial set for next week after prosecutors said he was hiding assets from creditors to live lavishly.

U.S. District Judge James Selna said Avenatti, best known as the brash lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, likely committed the new financial crimes and was a threat to engage in other crimes if he remained free.

In New York, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said the disruption had thrown a trial scheduled to start in a week into chaos, and he noted that California prosecutors used evidence largely gathered last summer to make the surprising move.

The New York trial, in which Avenatti is charged with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike, was supposed to begin with formal questioning of prospective jurors next Wednesday after they filled out questionnaires Tuesday.

Gardephe said he wants the trial to start no later than Jan. 27. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty and cited his skirmishes with President Donald Trump as proof that prosecutors targeted him.

Defense lawyers complained that they may need a longer delay because they have no money for trial now that Avenatti's finances are viewed suspiciously.

Selna was asked to revoke Avenatti's $300,000 bail and he did. “I believe the danger to the community is real and palpable,” Selna said in court.

Prosecutors described several schemes orchestrated by Avenatti to hide his assets from a client, a former legal partner and an ex-wife while living in an $11,000-a-month apartment, being chauffeured in a Mercedes and staying at luxury resorts.

He pocketed $1 million in legal fees during the period and then shifted the money around to conceal the payment despite mounting debts that surpassed $20 million, prosecutors said. After receiving the money, he even sought legal representation from a public defender while declining to provide a financial affidavit to show his ability to afford a lawyer.

Defense lawyers contested the evidence, saying Avenatti didn't hide funds, has been paying his bills and posed no threat. Attorney H. Dean Steward said Avenatti was making it difficult for creditors but didn't commit any crime.

“I suggest it doesn't go over the line," Steward said.

Federal prosecutors said Avenatti would be transferred by Friday to New York, where Gardephe scheduled a conference for Tuesday for lawyers to tell him where things stand.

Avenatti was arrested by IRS agents at a state bar court hearing Tuesday, where he was facing suspension of his license to practice for allegedly stealing from a client, said Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s office. He was collared during a break in his testimony.

"Completely innocent," Avenatti said as he was being led out of the Los Angeles courthouse, according to the Daily Beast.

Prosecutors were seeking to hold Avenatti behind bars for allegedly committing new acts of wire and mail fraud, both federal offenses, as well as possible state crimes in California and Washington state.

The alleged new crimes follow a pattern of misconduct since 2011 and appear to mirror crimes he is charged with committing in a 36-count indictment, prosecutors said.

"Defendant’s extensive pattern of criminal conduct and the overwhelming evidence supporting those charges demonstrate that defendant is a substantial danger to the community,” prosecutors wrote in a court document. “If allowed to remain on bond, defendant will almost certainly continue to engage in further fraudulent and obstructive conduct.”