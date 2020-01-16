Subscribe

Rep. Jared Huffman invites constituents to town hall session in Petaluma

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2020, 6:25PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Rep. Jared Huffman will provide an update on the news from Washington, including tension with Iran and the next steps in the presidential impeachment trial, at a town hall session on Jan. 23 in Petaluma.

Huffman, a San Rafael Democrat who has represented the North Coast in Congress since 2013, will also take comments from constituents during the event from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Admission to the event is free, but seating is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP here.

For information or to request language or sign language interpretation, call Huffman’s San Rafael office at 415-258-9657.

