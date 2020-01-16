Rep. Jared Huffman invites constituents to town hall session in Petaluma

Rep. Jared Huffman will provide an update on the news from Washington, including tension with Iran and the next steps in the presidential impeachment trial, at a town hall session on Jan. 23 in Petaluma.

Huffman, a San Rafael Democrat who has represented the North Coast in Congress since 2013, will also take comments from constituents during the event from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Admission to the event is free, but seating is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP here.

For information or to request language or sign language interpretation, call Huffman’s San Rafael office at 415-258-9657.