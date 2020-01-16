2 arrested after Lake County elementary school goes into lockdown

Two people were arrested near a Clearlake Oaks elementary school that went into lockdown Wednesday after reports of a suspicious person in the area, authorities said.

Just before 11 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a report that students at Eastlake Elementary School had seen a man pointing a gun at some children on school grounds, which prompted the school to go into lockdown, according to a news release from the office.

While initial reports had described a man with a gun, deputies couldn’t corroborate that information with witnesses at the school. Rather, school officials told deputies that a man wearing all black clothing, who was possibly armed with an ax, was spotted behind the school’s baseball fields, the news release said.

Officials searched the field and found a woman identified as Netomie Denice Cardoza of Manteca, 53. Deputies learned Cardoza had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest for public intoxication charges, the news release said. Soon after, deputies found a male suspect, in all black clothing, identified as Gary Alan Trueba of Clearlake Oaks, 64, about 100 yards north of the baseball fields. When deputies detained Trueba, they found an ax and a sunglasses case with a small amount of suspected meth nearby, the news release said.

Officials didn’t find any firearms in their search, and the sheriff’s office informed the public about 3 p.m. that the elementary school’s lockdown had been lifted.

Both suspects were transported to the Hill Road jail, with Trueba booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance.

