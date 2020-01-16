Subscribe

Man arrested in connection with weekend arson in west Santa Rosa

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2020, 10:19PM

A man suspected of starting a fire over the weekend at a west Santa Rosa residence was arrested Monday, authorities said Wednesday.

Yusuf Amir Al-Nasr, 37, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of arson and violation of probation, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

On Saturday, Santa Rosa firefighters and police officers responded to an arson on Fenwick Drive, north of West Third Street and west of Stony Point Road, that damaged the residence and a vehicle, the news release said. Investigators later learned that an “incendiary device” had been found at the same residence Jan. 8. That device, though, didn’t function as designed, and caused no damage.

Evidence, including surveillance footage from neighborhood residences, led detectives to believe that the two incidents were related, the news release said. After reviewing the footage, investigators identified Al-Nasr as a possible suspect.

Al-Nasr was on probation for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, according to the news release. He was also on pretrial release on felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation charges. When detectives went to his residence Monday, they found more evidence connecting Al-Nasr to the arson on Fenwick Drive, officials said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Santa Rosa police property crimes investigations team at 707-543-3575.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

