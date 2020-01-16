Subscribe

2 hurt in propane tank explosion at Sacramento homeless camp

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 16, 2020, 8:45AM

SACRAMENTO — Fire officials in Sacramento say two people in a homeless encampment suffered burns when a propane tank exploded.

The Sacramento Fire Department reported the incident on its Twitter account Thursday morning, saying the explosion ignited a small grass fire.

Two people were being treated for burns. It was not immediately known if they had to be hospitalized.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

Fire officials are investigating.

