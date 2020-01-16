First storm of 2020 brings snow, rain to North Coast

The first storm of 2020 passed through the North Bay Thursday morning, dropping about a half-inch to an inch of rain on Sonoma County commuters, and even caused unexpected snowfall in parts of Lake County, creating slick conditions as cars navigated slushy roadways.

The snow trapped several cars on Highway 175 between Hopland and Lakeport around 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Snowplow vehicles from Caltrans were on scene to clear the roadway, and officials said they were able to avoid a closure.

Drivers on Highway 101 passing through the Ridgewood area north of Ukiah were experiencing heavy snow and poor visibility, and many were pulling over, CHP said.

Specifics on the amount of snowfall were not immediately available Thursday morning as reports continued to come in, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Dodd. Snow accumulated overnight in elevations below 1,000 feet in parts of southern Mendocino County that feed into the Sonoma Mountains.

“Conditions are definitely a little slick out there,” Dodd said. “I’d be careful going along the higher summits, even through midday hours today on (Highway) 101.”

Rainfall totals as high as three inches were expected in the North Bay hillsides Thursday, said NWS forecaster Steven Anderson. After the cold front passes, Santa Rosa should be closer to its 3.5-inch average at this point in January, he said.

Downed trees were reported in areas throughout the North Coast. Approximately 53 customers near Sebastopol along Gravenstein Highway lost power shortly after 7 a.m., PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Power was estimated to return by 10:30 a.m., but that could change, she said.

River flooding was not expected, Anderson said.

Drier weather is forecast throughout the weekend with a chance for rain to return Monday night.

About 1-3 feet of snow are expected in the Sierras as a result of Thursday’s storm. That could bode well for winter sports enthusiasts headed to Tahoe for the long weekend.

“It’s going to be a mad house up there this weekend,” Anderson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.