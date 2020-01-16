Subscribe

2020 Women's March scheduled for downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 16, 2020, 1:17PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Women's March is returning to Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday.

The fourth annual event begins at 10 a.m., according to the event's Facebook page. A rally is slated at 11 a.m. and a quarter-mile march begins at 12:15 p.m.

Speakers include Molly MacGregor of the National Women's History Alliance and Katya Robinson, Sonoma County and California's Teacher of the Year.

This is the only Women's March planned so far in Sonoma County.

For a complete schedule of events, click here. For more information, email the organizers at srwm2019@gmail.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine