Wealthy Sonoma County donor spends $500K to fight SMART sales tax measure

A stunning infusion of money from an unexpected source has rocked SMART’s campaign to renew the sales tax that subsidizes the commuter rail line running between Sonoma and Marin counties.

Molly Gallaher Flater, daughter of prominent Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher, contributed more than $500,000 to defeat Measure I — and suggested she would be willing to double the amount to kill the March sales-tax extension the rail agency projects would raise nearly $2.4 billion over 30 years to operate and expand service.

“If I end up spending $1 million to save our community taxpayers from a $2.4 billion mistake then I feel it is worth every penny,” Flater said in a written statement Thursday.

Novato resident Mike Arnold, an economist and longtime critic of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, said he was approached by Gallaher in October about funding a campaign against the tax measure, and met his daughter for the first time this week. When he learned the size of Flater’s donation, his reaction was astonishment.

“How’s falling out of my tree? Are you kidding me?” Arnold said Thursday. “I’d never heard of the Gallahers. They’re running the campaign, I’m just the technical advisor.”

The financial contribution blindsided SMART officials and members of the Yes on Measure I campaign. They expressed dismay Thursday at the prospect a single donor could jeopardize the future of the public transit system’s primary revenue stream for decades to come.

“I think it raises questions why a multimillionaire family would spend over a half-million dollars to take down the SMART train and take away transit options from people who are reliant on it,” said Novato Councilman Eric Lucan, board chairman of SMART. “It’s not just concerning to me or the campaign, but should be a concern to voters, and it should be a concern to democracy.”

SMART supporters have just begun to trigger campaign mailers and digital ads, three weeks before ballots are set to go out to voters, but the opposition made a far bigger splash this week, debuting television and radio ads for the “Not So SMART” campaign.

The flood of money — from a family with a history of campaign spending — has raised the stakes on a political brawl over one of the North Bay’s most hotly debated issues.

Without the early tax renewal, proponents say, it could mean the beginning of the end for the 28-month-old system, which has so far cost $653 million to build. Just last month it celebrated the opening of its 2-mile extension to the Larkspur ferry terminal and another new station in Marin County.

“I just think it’s a devastating blow to this community if somehow we pulled the plug on the SMART system at this critical time. It’s just unfathomable,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. “The idea of walking away from all of that is so profoundly wrong-headed, I almost don’t even know where to begin. We’ll just have to work a little bit harder to overcome, but I think we’ll do it.”

Multiple messages left at several phone numbers listed for Bill Gallaher, chief executive officer of Windsor-based Gallaher Homes, went unreturned Thursday. Requests for an interview with Flater, the company’s chief operating officer, were answered with the written statement sent by a Sacramento-based campaign consultant, Matt Rexroad of Meridian Pacific Inc.