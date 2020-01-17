Parole denied to Santa Rosa man who sexually assaulted child in 2007

A Santa Rosa man convicted in 2007 of the aggravated sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl was denied parole Wednesday.

After a hearing at California State Prison Chuckawalla Valley, the board said Pascual Jorge Pilotzi, 38, had not taken sufficient advantage of rehabilitative programs specific to sex offenders offered by the state prison system and denied his parole, according to a statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

In May 2007, Pilotzi found himself alone with an 8-year-old girl who he was acquainted with. He threatened to hurt her and then sexually assaulted her, the statement said. During the assault, the girl repeatedly told him to stop, but Pilotzi refused. A law enforcement investigation revealed Pilotzi planned how to get the girl away from her mother.

Later that day, the girl told her mother what happened, and then told police and prosecutors about the assault. Pilotzi was eventually sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. Pilotzi will not be eligible for parole again until 2025.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.