Santa Rosa police arrest teen in connection with heroin trafficking operation

Santa Rosa police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday after a monthlong investigation into a suspected heroin trafficking operation in Sonoma County.

Marco Antonio Jimenez-Menera was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale of heroin, police said in a statement.

In December, detectives began an investigation into a suspect, later identified as Jimenez-Menera, who they thought was selling heroin in the Santa Rosa area. Detectives learned that Jimenez-Menera was part of a suspected heroin drug trafficking organization that allegedly distributed the drug throughout the city and surrounding county areas, according to the statement.

On Thursday, detectives detained Jimenez-Menera near his residence, at 3900 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa. When they searched him, detectives found nearly 2 pounds of suspected “Red Rock” heroin, which is mixed with the opioid fentanyl, the police statement said.

When officials searched Jimenez-Menera’s apartment, they found about $2,000 cash and other evidence indicative of drug trafficking, including packaging material, digital scales and multiple working cellphones.

Anyone with information about this apparent drug trafficking operation is asked to call Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3600.

