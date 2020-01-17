Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang's wife, says she was sexually assaulted by her doctor while pregnant

The tweet appeared on Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's profile shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

"I love my wife very very much," the tech entrepreneur wrote.

But the seven-word post wasn't just a random declaration of affection. At that moment, Yang's wife, Evelyn, was on CNN - saying publicly for the first time that she was sexually assaulted by her obstetrician-gynecologist in 2012 while pregnant with the couple's first child.

"I didn't tell anyone what happened," Evelyn Yang told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview that aired Thursday. "I thought, 'This happened to me. I can process this. I can deal with it. I can compartmentalize it.' "

While Yang eventually told her husband, she resolved to keep the traumatic experience a closely guarded secret from the public, and even most of her family, until recently, when she came across a letter from a voter. A woman was writing to tell Andrew Yang that his message about supporting female entrepreneurs had inspired her to press sexual assault charges against one of her company's investors, CNN reported.

"That was enough for her to make this life-altering move, and that was just so powerful," Yang said. "I remember reading that letter and others and saying, 'I feel you. I wish I could reach out to you and tell you I understand. I have my own story.' "

Yang's story begins roughly eight years ago when she found out she was pregnant. As the expectant mother searched for OB/GYNs in New York, she said, she found an experienced doctor with a solid reputation who worked at prestigious medical facilities affiliated with Columbia University.

But it wasn't long before she started to feel somewhat uneasy about her decision.

The doctor's behavior during her appointments had gone from routine to "inappropriate," Yang said. The exams became longer and more frequent and he would often ask "probing questions" about her sex life, she said.

"There was absolutely no premise for that line of questioning, and it seemed like he just wanted to hear about me talking about sex," she said. "What I kept sticking to was this: 'OK, so my doctor is pervy. I have a pervy doctor, but I'm going to focus on having a healthy baby,' and the idea of changing doctors was overwhelming for me."

So Yang stayed, convinced that she just needed to "trust him."

That all changed when she was seven months pregnant.

"I was in the exam room, and I was dressed and ready to go," Yang said, recalling the appointment. "Then, at the last minute, he kind of made up an excuse. He said something about, 'I think you might need a C-section,' and he proceeded to grab me over to him and undress me."

At first, Yang was confused as the doctor began to examine her internally without gloves, she alleged. Then it dawned on her.

"At that moment, I knew it was wrong. I knew I was being assaulted," she said.

Although Yang said she imagined herself as a person who would "throw a chair . . . and run out yelling bloody murder," that wasn't what happened.

"I just kind of froze, like a deer in headlights. Just frozen," she said. "I remember trying to fix my eyes on a spot on the wall and just trying to avoid seeing his face as he was assaulting me. Just waiting for it to be over."