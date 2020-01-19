U.S. prescription drug spending tops $500 billion a year, looms over 2020 elections

With U.S. prescription drug spending exceeding $500 billion a year and growing three times faster than inflation, a cost-control plan by House Democrats remains stuck in the Republican-led Senate, establishing a major campaign issue in congressional and presidential races this year.

The Lower Drug Costs Now Act, approved last month on a party-line vote, would save households, businesses and taxpayers billions of dollars, and slash prices on medicines for millions of Californians living with conditions like diabetes and asthma, according to backers.

“Prescription drug prices are literally killing people right now,” Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said Friday. Expensive medications are “forcing people to choose between other basic needs and their own health.”

Under the legislation approved by the House, the cost of the most commonly used insulin medications for more than 3 million California diabetes patients — currently from $1.200 to $20,000 a year — would drop to as little as $400 a year, according to a House Ways and Means Committee report cited by Huffman. Asthma drugs for 2.4 million Californians would be cut from about $1,400 to $270 a year.

U.S. drug prices are nearly four times higher than the combined average in 11 other countries in Europe and Scandinavia as well as Japan and Australia, and annual spending per person ranged from $318 in Denmark to $1,220 in the U.S., the House committee report said.

The Department of Health and Human Services said prescription drug spending soared from $354 billion in 2009 to an estimated $535 billion in 2018, a 50% increase compared with 17% inflation over the same period.

The price surge already has continued in 2020, with the cost of 572 drugs increasing by an average of 5%, this month, according to a report released last week by GoodRx, an organization that tracks pricing for more than 3,500 pharmaceuticals.

Against this backdrop, the House in December approved H.R. 3 with a 230-192 vote, with all but two yes votes from Democrats and all of the no votes from Republicans and Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who switched from the GOP to independent in July.

Huffman, a North Bay congressman best known for his environmental advocacy, said drug cost controls are “not an inherently toxic or partisan” matter, noting that “a lot of Republicans” would support some reforms.

“We would love for the Senate to step up and have some votes on this issue,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled last year he was disinterested.

“Socialist price controls will do a lot of left-wing damage to the health care system. And of course we’re not going to be calling up a bill like that,” McConnell said, according to a Politico report.

Senate Republicans, wary of regulating a powerful private pharmaceutical industry, have not united around drug pricing legislation of their own, despite an appeal by President Donald Trump for bipartisan action.

Drug prices will be a “huge issue” in 2020 presidential campaigning, Huffman predicted, calling it “winning ground for Democrats because we’ve been delivering on health care, and Trump and the GOP have been fighting to take it away. The Senate would be smart to take up our bill and make this a bipartisan win for everyone, but they rarely work that way.”