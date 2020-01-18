Subscribe

Election forums highlight races and ballot measures for Sonoma County voters

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 17, 2020, 5:45PM
Updated 55 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County voters can attend several election forums and debates over the next couple weeks to help weigh choices for elected office and ballot measures in the March 3 election.

Three Sonoma County supervisor seats are up for election this year, with supervisors Shirlee Zane, Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins each facing challengers. Former Santa Rosa mayor Chris Coursey is running to unseat Zane, Sonoma City Councilman David Cook is challenging Gorin and political newcomer Michael Hilber has mounted a low-key, long-shot campaign to oust Hopkins.

Two tax measures are also on the ballot this year. Measure G is a half-cent countywide sales tax that would raise about $51 million a year for fire service and prevention. Measure I asks voters for an early, 30-year extension of SMART’s quarter-cent sales tax.

The League of Women Voters of Sonoma County is hosting three forums this month, all at the Santa Rosa City Council Chambers at 100 Santa Rosa Ave. The first event, from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, will discuss the pros and cons of the two ballot measures.

Gorin and Cook will square off in the league’s next forum Jan. 27. The event, cosponsored by the Sonoma Index Tribune, will run from 6:30-8 p.m. Zane and Coursey will square off from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 29.

The Santa Rosa Democratic Club will also host a debate featuring Zane and Coursey at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave.

As yet, no head-to-head forum is scheduled for Hopkins and Hilber.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine