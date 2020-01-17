Gig economy bills move forward in other states, after California clears the way

California was the first state to challenge tech companies such as Uber and Lyft with bold laws meant to reshape the gig economy by converting workers into employees.

And now a handful of other states are following its lead.

Legislators in three other states with Democratic majorities, New York, New Jersey and Illinois, are considering similar bills that could open the door for a wide range of freelance workers. The bills would benefit not just app gig workers but janitors, construction workers, truckers and educational workers.

Advocates say the bills would crack down on a culture of rampant misclassification fostered by companies whose business model depends on apps like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. Business interests who oppose the moves say they could harm the flexibility that apps give to workers, which has allowed the gig economy to flourish.

The bills show how momentum is building for long-neglected economic issues at the state level, as the debate around inequality focuses on the status of American workers. And the efforts demonstrate an increasing willingness by legislators to rein in some of Silicon Valley's most talked about companies after years of inaction.

If they become state law, they could affect hundreds of thousands of workers, giving them access to protections like workers' compensation, unemployment insurance, overtime and the ability to organize.

"It's a moment in our politics, where people are understanding, especially in progressive states, these tensions between big corporations and corporate money and ordinary people," Terri Gerstein, the director of the State and Local Enforcement Project at Harvard Law School. "These work issues and issues of economic inequality have come to such a fever pitch."

The bills seek to target what labor experts say has been a growing problem for years: companies hiring workers as independent contractors instead of employees, which cost more. All of the bills seek to better define the line between independent contracting and steadier employment.

In New York, two efforts are underway. One would emulate California's law by creating a strict "ABC" test, which would define workers as employees unless they are A) free from the control and direction of the company; B) engage in work outside the company's main business; and C) already work independently from the company, doing the same kinds of thing as the company.

The other bill is similar to proposals made by Uber and Lyft in California: to create a third category called a "dependent worker" who would be neither employee nor contractor but could, at the discretion of state regulators, be granted some similar rights.

"We don't want to see a regression in worker wages and benefits over time as the gig economy continues to expand and grow," said Sen. Jessica Ramos, chairwoman of the New York Senate's Labor Committee, where the bills will be considered. "I would just say that all of these app companies, especially, should come to terms with and be aware that we are looking to hold them accountable as employers."

Ramos said she hopes one of the bills passes her committee by the end of the legislative session in June.

New Jersey has had an ABC test for workers on the books since the 1930s, but it's just a rule, not a law. Democratic lawmakers say that codifying it into law will make it harder for future administrations to undo while increasing the pressure to enforce it. State Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, said through a spokesman that he hopes the statehouse will pass the bill by the end of the year.