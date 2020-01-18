Iowa caucuses: Winning trumps gender

Almost exactly three years ago, Leila Schlenker marveled at the crowds at the Women’s March in Des Moines, which drew more than 26,000 people to the grounds of the state Capitol and reminded her of the large social protests of the 1960s.

Her daughter, now a mother herself, used to roll her eyes when her mom would talk about the importance of fighting for issues like abortion rights and equal pay. But Schlenker has seen how the current political moment has convinced her daughter that her rights could be taken away and that sexism remains a force in both of their lives. And she’s watched in horror as the Trump administration has worked to roll back funding for clinics specializing in reproductive health care, the field she worked in for more than a quarter-century.

Yet, as she sat in the front row of a crowded banquet hall Monday morning, waiting for Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to take the stage. Schlenker, 66, made clear that there was at least one area of her life where gender was not a determining factor.

“I would love to see a woman in office,” she said. “But I still like Pete.”

In the final weeks before the Iowa caucuses, the two leading female candidates remaining in the Democratic primary are embracing their gender as an asset, decisively pushing back against concerns that a woman can’t be elected president. Those sensitive conversations burst into public view this past week at the Democratic debate, in a nationally televised discussion about sexism and experience between Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Since Donald Trump took office, women have emerged as the backbone of the Democratic Party, leading protests, creating new political organizations and running for office.

A record number of women are serving in Congress, and the #MeToo movement has raised awareness of sexual assault and gender bias. Saturday marks the fourth annual Women’s March, with events taking place around the country and the world.

Yet, the sisterhood may stop before the White House. In interviews with nearly two dozen female voters in Iowa this week, the symbolism of breaking what Hillary Clinton called “that highest, hardest glass ceiling” in politics seemed to be less resonant than ever before, particularly for older voters, who were subsumed by anxiety about defeating Trump.

Gender gaps and double binds

Some voters who backed either Warren or Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota bristled at the idea that they might support them because they are women, even as many acknowledged a greater awareness of the sexism women candidates face. All the marches, protests and public discussion of gender gaps, double binds and sexual harassment seem to have led some voters to a perhaps surprising conclusion: This is not our time.

Becky Kakac, 68, said she would like to see a woman president in her lifetime and would love to support a female candidate — just not now.

“I’m not sure this is our year. We have to win the country, and that is one of the reasons I’m leaning toward Joe Biden,” Kakac said. “That was one of the problems with the Hillary candidacy, thinking that a woman president would be elected after our first African American president. That was a little too much to ask.”