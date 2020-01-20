Hundreds celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at Santa Rosa High School

When she was a little girl, Varnika Kailash discovered a special trick.

Her skin was so ashy, she said, she could turn it white just by scratching it. Varnika, now a junior at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa, is not white.

She’s Indian, and her friends growing up would tell her she looks “just like Jasmine,” the lone Disney princess — for a time — who wasn’t white.

So Varnika scratched. And scratched. And scratched.

“I would sit there on the playground, every recess during every preschool day scratching my skin raw until it turned white — and until I became more beautiful,” Varnika said.

When she shared that story, among others, in front of hundreds Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Santa Rosa High School, Varnika’s words drew a hushed gasp.

It was one of many, all leading to an overarching point that those hearing the message should embrace their differences in order to build a community that’s unique and strong.

Sunday’s celebration fit the bill.

It started with the Jewish Ner Shalom Choir, featured Rev. H. Lee Turner, poetry from Alejandro Guerrero and a rousing speech from self-described “radical” Alecia Sanchez, a veteran activist and organizer for labor and Latino issues.

The celebration also featured hip hop poetry and a rap performance, as well a choir-led rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the so-called black national anthem. It featured a Dr. King Legacy Awards presentation honoring Vertis Patton, the first black football coach at Montgomery High School, as well as his staff; Marc Anderson, the first black athletic director at Piner High School; Terence Bell, Piner High School football coach; Piner players Yonaton Isack and Adrian Torres; and Kenneth Duncan Jr., who runs a nonprofit in Sacramento.

Sanchez, in her remarks, said 2019 had been one of the toughest in her career, politically speaking. Some days, Sanchez said, she has felt hopeless, spitting out a pithy critique of the United States’ “horrible president.”

But on the way to Santa Rosa High School on Sunday, Sanchez said, she listened to the radio, and she heard a program talking about the Freedom Summer of 1964, a voter registration drive that would help shine a light on injustices and pave the way for passage of the Civil Rights Act.

“All of a sudden, I realized, wait a minute, this past year and this coming year, it’s not hard,” she said. “Those people had it hard. The people before us had it really hard. They died for us.”

Sanchez, not one to stay rooted in the past, urged people to get involved and stay involved for a tough year of politics, and doing so via a personal story.

Her dad, she remembers, was an undocumented immigrant. And he once took her to a river — she’s not sure if it was the Rio Grande or just some random river, but she knows her dad liked to make a point and he liked that point to stick. So he put a young Alecia on his shoulders and went across the river, pausing at the center.

When they finished, he told her he had crossed the river numerous times, and he always stopped at the center out of exhaustion and fear. And he always wondered whether he should go back or keep going.

“You’re going to encounter a time in your life where you’re going to think, ‘I am too tired, I am so exhausted, I am so afraid, I’m so doubtful,’ ” Sanchez said. “ ‘But every time you feel like that, you take a little rest, you tread water. But you always, always go forward.’ ”

