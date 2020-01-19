Woman charged with using $1,000 in fake money at Petaluma Safeway

Petaluma police arrested an El Dorado County woman last week suspected of using about $1,000 in counterfeit money to make purchases at multiple stores in east Petaluma.

Amber Cook, 41, of Somerset allegedly used counterfeit $100 bills to buy Visa gift cards valued at $400 and $500 from the McDowell Boulevard Safeway supermarket, in two separate incidents in the early morning hours Wednesday and Thursday, police said in a statement.

Roughly 15 minutes after the first gift card was bought Wednesday, a CVS pharmacy about a quarter- mile away reported a woman used a counterfeit $100 bill, police said.

A Safeway store employee provided a vehicle description and the direction it traveled to law enforcement, and a Petaluma police officer tracked it down. An employee identified Cook as the suspect who used the fake bills, and she was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on a misdemeanor counterfeit charge and allegedly driving with a suspended license.

While Cook was being processed at the jail, drugs were allegedly discovered concealed in her bra and so she was booked on an additional felony charge for knowingly possessing narcotics while in custody, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.