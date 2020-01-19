Milk tanker overturns on Clear Lake’s north shore

A milk tanker overturned at the edge of Clear Lake in Lake County on Sunday morning, spilling some of its load into the lake and across Highway 20 on the north shore, according to early reports from the scene. The driver of the rig had to be cut from the wreckage and was flown from the crash site between Lucerne and Clearlake Oaks for treatment of his injuries at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, emergency personnel said.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. when the semi was rounding a curve of Highway 20 and went over a steep embankment toward the water near Kono Tayee Point, across from Buckingham, according to emergency personnel.

There were mixed reports about whether the truck actually went partially into the water, and CHP dispatchers could not confirm one way or the other.

Environmental Health, Fish and Game and other water resource agencies have been contacted regarding the milk spill, the CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

